Mr. Dennis Williams, 100, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Mr. Williams was born March 12, 1920 to Walter and Ardelle Williams in Wake County, NC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Battle of the Bulge in Normandy, France. Dennis was awarded 5 bronze service stars and the Good Conduct Medal for his service. He then worked at Golden Belt for 23 years and later for Western Sizzlin' Steak House in Wellons Village for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as gardening at home. Dennis was a long-time member of Holloway Street Baptist Church. He was a very easy-going man that loved everyone, especially his family. Dennis will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.



Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ardelle Williams; son, Tommy Williams. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Glynda Faye Williams; son, Carlton D. Williams of Durham, NC; daughter, Susan L. Sancho of Monroe, MI; and grandchildren, Joseph Williams and Matthew McCartney.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Jimmy Hall. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.at Hudson Funeral Home.



