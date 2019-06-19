Services Walker's Funeral Home 204 N Churton St Hillsborough , NC 27278 (919) 732-2121 Funeral 5:00 PM Walker's Funeral Home 204 N Churton St Hillsborough , NC 27278 View Map Denny Ray Williams

September 3, 1946 - June 16, 2019



Hillsborough



Mr. Denny Ray Williams, age 72, of 607 Lakeshore Drive, Hillsborough, NC., passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gayle Williams of the home, son, Chad Williams and wife Dedra of Hillsborough, NC., daughter, Kristie Moore of Whitsett, NC, granddaughter and his pride and Joy Meadow Moore of Whitsett, NC, and his sister, Barbara, Crutchfield of Roxboro, NC He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Thelma Williams, sister, Linda Williams Foster and brother, Roger Williams.



Funeral will be held at Walker's Funeral Home Chapel, Hillsborough on Wednesday, June 19 at 5 PM. The casket will be open 10 am-5 pm. Officiating will be Reverend Odell Link.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent in Denny's memory to: Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care, Suite 221, 100 Round Tree Way, Pittsboro,



NC 27312.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospice home as well as the doctors, nurses and home health caregivers that gave so much of themselves and provided excellant care to Denny. God bless and keep you all.



Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Williams family. Published in HeraldSun on June 19, 2019