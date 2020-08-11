Derwin Hodge

Derwin W. Hodge
Durham
Derwin W. Hodge, 53, of Durham, NC passed away on August 2nd, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital due to a heart attack. Derwin was committed to serving others as he spent many years working for the Public School System at Northern High School and would also go on to become a security guard at Duke Regional Hospital. Derwin became a minister in 2019 with his church Appointed Place Ministry and was a very big inspiration to many. Derwin is preceded in death by his parents Mr. Jethro and Mrs. Louise Hodges. He is survived by 8 siblings, all who resided in NC. Crematory arrangements were made with Holloway Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date due to current gathering restrictions. In Lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the American Heart Association
. Thank you to all for your support and prayers.