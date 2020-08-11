1/1
Derwin Hodge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derwin W. Hodge

Durham

Derwin W. Hodge, 53, of Durham, NC passed away on August 2nd, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital due to a heart attack. Derwin was committed to serving others as he spent many years working for the Public School System at Northern High School and would also go on to become a security guard at Duke Regional Hospital. Derwin became a minister in 2019 with his church Appointed Place Ministry and was a very big inspiration to many. Derwin is preceded in death by his parents Mr. Jethro and Mrs. Louise Hodges. He is survived by 8 siblings, all who resided in NC. Crematory arrangements were made with Holloway Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date due to current gathering restrictions. In Lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the American Heart Association. Thank you to all for your support and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved