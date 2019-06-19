Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Dewey Gentry Allison

December 17, 1932 - June 17, 2019



Roxboro



Dewey Gentry Allison, 86, of 2070 Flat River Church Rd., died Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Allison was the son of the late Algin Thomas and Emily Thompson Moore Allison. Mr. Allison served in the US Army during the Korean Era. He retired from Sprint after 38 years service. Mr. Allison was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where he previously served in many capacities.



Mr. Allison is survived by his wife, Shirley Duncan Allison; two sons, Wendell Allison (Christi) and Jody Allison (Kim); two grandchildren, Justin Allison (Hannah) and Leslie Allison; one great-grandchild, Grayson Allison.



Funeral services will be held 3PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church by the Rev. Donald Daniel. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-3PM, Wednesday at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall prior to the service and at other times at the home.



Pallbearers will be Cecil White, Darryl Duncan, Wayne Wilkerson, Sr., H.L. Newton, Judson Rogers and Jeff Horton. Honorary pallbearers will be former co-workers.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Joy Griffith, 135 Clay Long Rd., Hurdle Mills, NC 27541.



