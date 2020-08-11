Dewey Pope

Dewey Harry PopeJuly 3, 1934 - August 7, 2020Cedar GroveDewey Harry Pope, 86, of Cedar Grove, NC passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2020. Harry was born July 3, 1934 to the late Dewey and Mabel Pope. He was born in Durham, NC but spent 81 years as a member of the Cedar Grove community. He graduated in 1952 from Aycock High School, attended Croft Business School of Durham, NC and served six years in the North Carolina National Guard.Harry is survived by his wife, Rachel King Pope of Cedar Grove and his children, Deborah Pope of Durham, Mike (Leslie) Pope of Cedar Grove, grandsons, Landon and Lawson Pope of Cedar Grove; and brothers, Joe (Judi) Pope of Cedar Grove, Marvin (Diane) Pope of Mebane and Jimmy Pope of Carolina Beach and many nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church at PO Box 138, Cedar Grove, NC 27231.