Diana May Green
December 11, 1954 - September 14, 2019
Durham
Diana May Green, age 64, of Durham, NC died on September 14, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of Herman Joseph Green and Carmen Cecilia Green (née Campbell) of Limon and Siquirres, Costa Rica. She spent a lifetime attempting to perfect her green thumb (pun intended) by coaxing half-dead houseplants back to life or quickly replacing them when her attempts failed and eventually graduated to outdoor botany once she moved to the South. She had a love of dogs, cooking, finding a good deal and taste testing nearly every flavor of Hageen-Daz ice cream, declaring many years ago that their coffee offering was the best. She is survived by her son, Brandon Gordon of San Francisco, CA and his dog Rocco. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019