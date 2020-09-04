Diana Elliott Robinson
March 11, 1939 - August 29, 2020
BURLINGTON
Diana Sue Elliot Robinson, 81, passed away late Saturday evening, on August 29, 2020 at The Village at Brookwood. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 11, 1939 to the late Virgil and Bernice Elliott, and was married for 42 years to the late William Kenneth Robinson, Jr. who died in 2019.
Dianna was a long-time resident of Chapel Hill, NC. She loved to crochet and enjoyed reading and planting.
She is survived by her children, Bradley John Williams and wife Joanna, Tami Williams Wright and husband James, Andrea Williams Martin and husband David; sisters, Nancy Gosnell and Linda Joyce; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Edwina Peterson and her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
