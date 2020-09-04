1/
Diana Robinson
1939 - 2020
Diana Elliott Robinson

March 11, 1939 - August 29, 2020

BURLINGTON

Diana Sue Elliot Robinson, 81, passed away late Saturday evening, on August 29, 2020 at The Village at Brookwood. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 11, 1939 to the late Virgil and Bernice Elliott, and was married for 42 years to the late William Kenneth Robinson, Jr. who died in 2019.

Dianna was a long-time resident of Chapel Hill, NC. She loved to crochet and enjoyed reading and planting.

She is survived by her children, Bradley John Williams and wife Joanna, Tami Williams Wright and husband James, Andrea Williams Martin and husband David; sisters, Nancy Gosnell and Linda Joyce; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Edwina Peterson and her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
