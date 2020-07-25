1/1
Diane Carroll
1939 - 2020
Diane Chamberlain Carroll

August 16, 1939 - July 22, 2020

Rougemont

Diane Chamberlain Carroll, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Durham to the late Louie William Chamberlain and Sallie Farr Chamberlain.

Ms. Carroll is survived by her daughter, Angela Clarke and husband, Dale; son, Michael K. Wimberley, of Graham, NC; granddaughter, Christan L. Senter; great-grandson, Jaxson G. Christmas; her sister, Susan C. Pearce and husband, George; and her brother-in-law, Gene Whittington of GA. She leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ms Carroll was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Carroll, Sr.; son, Derek L. Wimberley; brothers, Larry G. Chamberlain, Philip M. Chamberlain, Dennis V. Chamberlain; and her sister, Janice C. Whittington.

Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church Creedmoor, 1215 Beaver Dam Rd., Creedmoor, NC with Pastor Buddy Ritter.

The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service.

American Cremation is assisting the family. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the home of Ms. Carroll's daughter, Angie Clarke at 6519 Cheek Rd. Durham, NC 27704

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church Creedmoor
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church Creedmoor
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
