1/1
Diane Carroll
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Chamberlain Carroll

August 16, 1939 - July 22, 2020

Rougemont

Diane Chamberlain Carroll, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Durham to the late Louie William Chamberlain and Sallie Farr Chamberlain.

Ms. Carroll is survived by her daughter, Angela Clarke and husband, Dale; son, Michael K. Wimberley, of Graham, NC; granddaughter, Christan L. Senter; great-grandson, Jaxson G. Christmas; her sister, Susan C. Pearce and husband, George; and her brother-in-law, Gene Whittington of GA. She leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ms Carroll was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Carroll, Sr.; son, Derek L. Wimberley; brothers, Larry G. Chamberlain, Philip M. Chamberlain, Dennis V. Chamberlain; and her sister, Janice C. Whittington.

Services were held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church Creedmoor, 1215 Beaver Dam Rd., Creedmoor, NC with Pastor Buddy Ritter.

American Cremation is assisting the family. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the home of Ms. Carroll's daughter, Angie Clarke at 6519 Cheek Rd. Durham, NC 27704

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by American Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved