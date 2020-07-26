1/
Diane Torres
1961 - 2020
Diane Ford Torres

February 21, 1961 - July 15, 2020

Anger, N.C.

Diane Ford Torres, age 59, went to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1961 in Durham North Carolina, to the late Bobby B. Ford and Yvonne Lloyd Ford Philpott. Survivors include her husband: Javier Torres; children: Adam Mangum, Sarah Mangum, William Mangum lll and Albrey Mangum; grandchildren: Jackson Hoffman, Parker Mangum, "Little Sergio" Inestroza, Delaney Mangum and Melody Mangum; sisters: Connie and husband Steve Tubiolo, Linda Carter, Ellen and husband Karl Gabel, Kris Philpott; brother: Jonathan and wife Tabatha Philpott. Former husband: William Mangum Jr. and Mother in law, Peggy Mangum. A celebration of her life took place in Morehead City, North Carolina, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Rest In Peace – We love you Tiny Dancer.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

