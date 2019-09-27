|
|
Diann Summey
Hillsborough
Diann Summey, 73, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hospice Home of Alamance-Caswell County. She is a native of West Hillsborough. She is the daughter of the late Roman Matthew Terrell and Flora Ashley Terrell.
Mrs. Summey is survived by her husband, Artis Eugene Summey; son, Steve Summey and wife Allison; daughter, Debra Maready and husband Keith; sister, Carolyn Lane; granddaughter, Kristen Summey; god-child, Kristina Parrish; and great-grandchildren, Hank Parrish, Anna Jane Parrish.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, September 28, at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Dr. Russell Morris and Currie Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsborough Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 27, at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington N.C. 27215.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 27, 2019