Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map

Diann Summey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diann Summey Obituary
Diann Summey

Hillsborough

Diann Summey, 73, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hospice Home of Alamance-Caswell County. She is a native of West Hillsborough. She is the daughter of the late Roman Matthew Terrell and Flora Ashley Terrell.

Mrs. Summey is survived by her husband, Artis Eugene Summey; son, Steve Summey and wife Allison; daughter, Debra Maready and husband Keith; sister, Carolyn Lane; granddaughter, Kristen Summey; god-child, Kristina Parrish; and great-grandchildren, Hank Parrish, Anna Jane Parrish.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, September 28, at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Dr. Russell Morris and Currie Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsborough Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 27, at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington N.C. 27215.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now