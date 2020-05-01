Dixie Peterson
1942 - 2020
Dixie Straughan Peterson

1-5-1942 - 4-28-2020

Apex

Dixie Straughan Peterson died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born January 5, 1942 to the late Inez and Clyde Straughan, Sr.

Dixie is a graduate of Sanford Central High School in Sanford, NC and attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, NC. She had an infectious laugh, a loving heart and a smile that would light up a room. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Durham, NC before moving to her new church home at Wrightsville United Methodist Church in Wrightsville Beach, NC. She actively participated in the chancel choirs and handbell choirs at both churches. She was also a true animal lover, providing foster care with the Durham APS to many dogs and cats over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Melrose S. Thomas.

Dixie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Donald V. Peterson; cherished daughters Linda P. Greenway (George), Diane P. van Dijk (Stef) and Cathy P. Frazee (Damon); and her brother Walter Clyde Straughan, Jr. She is also survived by six grandchildren that she adored: Sara and Meredith Greenway, Eric and Bryan van Dijk and Brandon and Tyler Frazee; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for the family will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Special thanks to the caring staff at UNC Cancer Hospital and Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham. Also, to the many close friends who have helped and supported our family through such a difficult time.

Memorial donations can be sent to the music programs at either Trinity UMC or Wrightsville UMC.

Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

Published in Herald Sun on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
My heart hurts so much for you my brother and your precious angels. Dixie was a very special and elegant lady and my friend. We can only hold to memories and the awesome times we have had together. God bless you and be with yall during this time. We sure wish we could. Want to hug you and the girls and be with yall. We love you. ❤❤
Ben and Dottie Benson
Family
Sorry to you and your family.
Patricia Starkey Vondruska
Classmate
Harold (Buck) Holliday
Acquaintance
DON,JUST READ THAT DIXIE PASSED ON TUESDAY . I AM SO SORRY THAT THIS HAPPENED
AS SHE WAS AN INFECTIOUS PERSON WHEN SHE WAS IN ATTENDANCE .I WILL MISS HER A LITTLE
LATER WHEN THE SEASON STARTS.
WHEN YOU RETURN TO WILMINGTON , IF I CAN HELP IN ANY WAY PLEASE GIVE ME A CALL.

LENWOOD KING
LENWOOD KING
Friend
Reaching out with love to my friend and Roomie, Diane, and the entire Peterson family. Rest In Peace, dear Dixie.
Cindy Massey
Friend
Don and Family, we are deeply saddened to hear the news of Dixie's passing. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor whom we will always remember fondly. Dixie overflowed with joy, love, and kindness. We can only imagine the celebration in Heaven when Jesus and all Dixie's family welcomed her into Heaven.
Please extend our sincerest sympathy, love, and prayers to all of Dixie's loved ones. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are completely with you during this difficult time.
Richard and Mary Fimbel
Friend
I've known this sweet lady since the early 60's. She married my cousin but I consider her my cousin too. Dixie was a joy to be around...with her positive attitude and infectious laugh! It breaks my heart that she had to go through so much but, Praise God" she has a new body now with her Savior! I love you,Dixie...I will see you soon!
Love, Betty Faye
Betty Webb
Family
We are so sorry. Wish we could be there during this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to you and your sweet angels. We are so blessed to have been a part of her life. We will cherish our memories of our times together forever. Dixie was such a beautiful caring and elegant lady. God bless yall and keep yall safe. Cant wait to be together again.
Dottie and Ben Benson
Family
Don and Family, So sorry to read of Dixie's passing. She was a nice and very friendly neighbor when she lived in Wrightsvillle Beach. Prayers for all the family. Barbara Diab and Lee Taylor
Don and Family, Dixie was a lady who had a beautiful smile and great personality. She shall be missed. So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and family. Pat and Billy Henderson
Pat (Perritte) Henderson
Friend
Love & hugs for the Greenway and Peterson families. I am so sorry for your loss, and am sending thoughts of comfort and peace.
Phoebe Azar
Friend
