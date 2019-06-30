Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 10:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Northern Free Will Baptist Church Dolly Dunnagan

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Dolly T. Dunnagan



Durham



Dolly T. Dunnagan, 71, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Person Co, to the late Eugene Marshall Tuck and the late Eva Long Tuck. Mrs. Dunnagan was also predeceased by her brother, Barry Long Tuck.



Mrs. Dunnagan was a member of Northern Freewill Baptist Church. She and her husband worked together most of their married life in a John Deere Dealership and in April 1984, with a partner, opened D&L Equipment, Inc. in Roxboro. She worked as the Parts Manager until her retirement in 2000. She was able to retire early and spend time at her beloved Harker's Island where she made many friends. Her greatest accomplishment of life was being a loving wife, mother and nana.



Mrs. Dunnagan is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Dunnagan; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Smith and husband Tim of Kernersville; son, Tony Dunnagan and wife Heather of Walla Walla, WA; sister, Delores Ann Tuck of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Michaela Smith, Jesse Smith and Alex Dunnagan.



A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Monday, July 1 at Northern Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made for Pancreatic Cancer Research to Duke Cancer Institute, 710 W. Main St., Ste., 200, Durham, NC 27701.



The family would like to thank Dr. Niharika Mettu and the staff at Duke HomeCare & Hospice.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries