Dolores Brent
1926 - 2020
Dolores G. Brent

July 9, 1926 - May 8, 2020

Fearrington Village

It is with great sadness that the family of Dolores Germaine Brent, announces her passing on May 9, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Dolores is the loving wife of the late Walter R. Brent, loving mother of Alison Brent, Wayne Walter Brent and Andrew Randall Brent. She is also a loving grandmother of three grandchildren Carly Brent Wilson, Devon Brent Anderson and Andrew James Brent as well as an adoring great grandmother of Parker Brent Wilson and Charlotte Grace Wilson.

A service in memory of Dolores will be held at University Presbyterian Church, 209 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 at a future date. The service will be jointly officiated by Pastor Meg Peery McLaughlin from University Presbyterian Church and Father Chris Koehn from St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church. Interment of ashes will follow in the Memorial Garden at University Presbyterian Church. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Dolores to the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
