Donald Bradsher
June 15, 1950 - June 30, 2020
Durham
Donald Bradsher, age 70, of Durham, NC, departed this life Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Duke University Medical Center in Durham. He was a native of Person Co., but made his home in Durham and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He attended the public schools of Roxboro and graduated with Person Co. High School's Class of 1968. He received his undergraduate degree from Shaw University in Raleigh, NC and his graduate degree from North Carolina Central University in Durham. He worked many years in various libraries before retiring in 2012.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earlie and Lucy Ann Bradsher; and four brothers: Frank Bradsher, John Earl Bradsher, Cal Bradsher and Lee Bradsher.
He is survived by his partner, Oliver Collier of the home; three sisters: Mary Ellen Slade of Gibsonville, NC and Elizabeth Blackwell and Sandra Johnson, both of Roxboro; two sisters-in-law: Sylvia Bradsher of Roxboro and Daphine Bradsher of Durham; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Cunningham and Nelson Funeral Home with Cal Bradsher, nephew, presiding. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00am to 11:00am and guests are asked to wear masks during that time. Attendance at the service will be limited to fifty individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family.
Cunningham and Nelson Funeral Directors are in charge of the service of comfort for Donald Bradsher.
