Donald Eugene Utley
Novembe 29, 1935 – November 5, 2019
Durham
Don Utley passed away on November 5, 2019 after a year of declining health, and is in the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Don was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. A Durham native, Don graduated from Durham High School in 1954 and served in the United States Navy Reserve. He enjoyed a fulfilling career at Duke Energy, retiring after 38 years of service.
Don was Tar Heel born and proudly waved the UNC flag. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his retirement days with his friends at his home away from home -- Umstead Pines Golf Club. Don was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees, as Treasurer, and Sunday School teacher.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Scott and Lucille Utley and by his daughter Amy Utley Edgerton. He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Utley Martin of Raleigh, three grandchildren, Sydney Martin of Raleigh, Paisley Carpenter and Jordan Edgerton of the Melbourne, FL area and brother Philip Utley of Cedar Grove.
A memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 806 Clarendon Street, Durham, NC on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following worship in the church Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: the Memorial Fund at Asbury United Methodist Church or to the .
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 17, 2019