Donald K. Hicks
Donald K. Hicks

October 28, 1933 - November 3, 2020

Hillsborough

Mr. Donald Keith Hick passed away at his home in Hillsborough on Tuesday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Donald was born in Orange County on October 28, 1933. Donald loved his country and proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed by the Town of Hillsborough prior to his retirement. During his retirement, Donald enjoyed spending time doing things of loved like yardwork, word puzzles, participating in church activities and spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren). He was proceeded in death by his brother Kenneth Hicks.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years Mary (Pauline) Parker Hicks; daughters, Donna Crocker, Janet Lassiter and husband Mike; Sisters Hazel Syma and Dorothy Riley; brother, Billy Joe Hicks and his wife Faye; grandchildren, Brandon Lassiter and wife Dorrie, Jason Croker; great granddaughter Madison Lassiter.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am at New Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery and will be officiated by Dr. Gerald Goodwin. In order to protect the heath and welfare of all who would like to be a part of the services, the family kindly requests that everyone be mindful of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. Anyone who attends the graveside service would be asked to wear a face covering while trying to maintain social distancing.

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
