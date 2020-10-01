Donald "Kent" Peninger



Oak Island



Donald "Kent" Peninger, 57, originally from Carrboro and spending as much time as he could at Oak Island planning to make his dream of living near the ocean come true, gained his angel wings on Monday evening September 28 at New Hanover Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and special friends. Born June 14, 1963, to the late Donald and Ruth Peninger, Kent was an avid Tarheel fan, jokester, and fireball. He was always the life of the party, never met a stranger, and was loved by all that knew him. His smile and his laugh were infectious. Kent loved music, especially The Doors - Come on Baby Light my Fire, and he loved time on the beach with his family singing "It Ain't my Fault" at the top of his lungs. In addition to his loving wife, Veronica, left to cherish his memories are: His stepson, John Croy, his wife Amanda, and their children Linleigh, Bennett, Addie Jane, and Navy Marie; his mother-in-law Dora Wright of Georgia, sister-in-law and her husband, Ginger and Gene Ewing, their son Michael of Georgia, and his two very special cousins he treated like his own children, Alley and Tyler Crook, along with a host of family and friends that loved him dearly. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 4, at 1:00pm on the beach at Oak Island with the Father Phil Byrum officiating. Please contact the family for details.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church in Pleasant Garden, NC, Richard and Toni Wright Continuing to Give and Encourage Scholarship, just because he was "DA-NEPHEW". Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the hospital for all of their love and support. Fly high, Superman!



