Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
908 Lake Rd
Havelock, NC 28532
252-444-6248

Donna Conley

Donna Conley Obituary
Donna Mitchell Conley

January 20, 1964 - January 5, 2020

Havelock

Donna Mitchell Conley, 55, of Havelock, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center.

The family will have a service at a later date in Little Washington, North Carolina.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Winston and husband Wesley of Timberlake, NC; brother, Daniel Mitchell and wife Jennifer of Lorain, OH; stepfather, John Dorsey of Newport; and nephew, Max Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lenora Grace Jefferson Dorsey; father, Donald Lester Mitchell; and brothers, Joseph Mitchell and Douglas Mitchell.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 8, 2020
