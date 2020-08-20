Donna Cheek Quay
June 26, 1952 - August 17, 2020
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill – Mrs. Donna Cheek Quay died on August 17, 2020 at UNC Hospitals. She was 68.
Mrs. Quay was born on June 26, 1952 in Durham, NC to her parents, the late Frances Bowden and W. Toy Cheek. She was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School, and upon graduation, attended Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh, NC. She married John S. Quay in 1989, and they resided in Chapel Hill.
Mrs. Quay worked in the accounting field with The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for many years before joining the NC Office of Indigent Defense Services.
She was a lifelong active member of Bethel Baptist Church where she served as a Deacon. Mrs. Quay lived an active lifestyle. She was an avid softball player and coach. She loved the outdoors and spent countless hours playing in her flower gardens. She enjoyed creating live floral arrangements, bouquets and boutonnieres for weddings, and was a skilled wreath maker.
Mrs. Quay was known for her kindness and the compassion she shared with others. She had a smile that would light up any room. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a supportive daughter and sister, an adoring grandmother, and a best friend you could always count on.
In addition to her husband of 31 years, Mrs. Quay is survived by her daughter, Lisa Benson, of Billings, MT; son, Anthony Dale Benson, of Chapel Hill; her sister, Becky Meadows, and her husband, Tommy, of Oxford, NC; and two grandchileren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 9326 Bethel Hickory Grove Church Road, Chapel Hill. Officiating will be Rev. Gene Jester.
The family will receive visitors at the cemetery prior to the service, beginning at 10:00am. Please observe social distancing, as well as wear a face covering at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Donna's name to Bethel Baptist Church.
The Quay family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com