Doris Thomasson Brown
September 17, 1928 - February 6, 2020
Durham
Our dear sweet mother, Doris Thomasson Brown, age 91, of Durham NC, passed away Thursday evening, the 6th of February, while holding her hand. She blessed us so very much throughout our lives. We are so very grateful that she is now in the hands of our Lord. She was an angel who blessed so many people with her gentle and kind heart. Never once did we hear her complain about anything over the years. Yes, she had some hard times too, yet in all situations, you truly could see Christ when you looked at her, as she loved us all well; her three boys, our father and everyone around her, through all her many years. Great and most precious memories are pouring through our minds as we think about the life that she lived as she showed each of us the true nature of the Lord. We will miss her so very much, yet we rejoice to know that she is with our Heavenly Father. She inspired us every day to keep looking up. Well mom, we will keep looking up because you showed us what Christ was all about. Thank you, our dear sweet mother, for being our mom. We could not be more blessed.
Doris Thomasson Brown, born to Berlin Thomasson and Lillian Franklin Thomasson of Bryson City, NC, grew up in Bryson City and married H. Brevard Brown of Bryson City. They lived in Durham, NC for the last 53 years. She is survived by her three sons, Philip B. Brown of Durham, Keith T. Brown (Rebecca) of Chapel Hill and Vance F. Brown (Betsy) of Colorado Springs and five grandchildren, Ian, Seth, Collin, Noelle and Dylan. How she has blessed us all.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main Street, Durham, NC. Friends are welcome to visit with the family one-hour prior between 10:00 – 11:00 AM.
Funeral services in Bryson City will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillside Baptist Church, 80 Hillside Road, Bryson City, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Doris T. Brown Memorial Fund designated for building the new chapel at Camp Living Water, 1510 W. Deep Creek, Bryson City, NC 28713.
The Brown family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 11, 2020