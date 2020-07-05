1/
Doris Christine Crabtree
Doris Christine Crabtree

Durham

Doris Christine Crabtree, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Croasdaile Village Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Person Co., N.C. to the late Joseph Lee Crabtree and Myrtle Wilson Crabtree. In addition to her parents, Ms. Crabtree was also predeceased by her brother, Bruce Wilson Crabtree.

Ms. Crabtree was a member of Braggtown Baptist Church. She retired from Bank of America, formerly NCNB.

Ms. Crabtree is survived by her niece, Rebecca Crabtree Gross; nephew, Eugene Crabtree and wife Betty Anne; great-nephew, Cameron Gross and fiancé Amanda; great-niece, LeAnne Crabtree Cash and husband Brad; and expectant great-great-nephew.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7th at Red Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Braggtown Baptist Church, 3218 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704; or Red Mountain Baptist Church: P.O. Box 103, Rougemont, NC 27572.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Red Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
