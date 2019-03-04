Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
Dr. Doris Hayes


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Doris Hayes Obituary
Dr. Doris Johnston Hayes

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Dr. Doris Hayes, age 74, who passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Eno Pointe Assisted Living, 5600 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712.

She is survived by one daughter, Heather Hayes, sister, Loretta Johnston and nephew, Adam Johnston.

The family will celebrate the life of Dr. Doris Hayes with a visitation hour on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen Street, Durham, NC 27701. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 4, 2019
