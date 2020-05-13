Doris Hill Kiel



Greensboro



Doris Hill Kiel was born on December 28, 1925 to Elbert D. and Mallie Chambers Hill in Oxford, NC, and died on May 11, 2020 in Greensboro.



Doris grew up in Durham, NC, was married and later lived in Baltimore, MD and Denver, CO, traveled extensively over the years and moved to Greensboro in 2001 to be close to family. She earned an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from Loyola University. She had a long career with Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore and later managed a private school. She was committed to helping others and authored a children's book, titled Clancy to help children deal with the loss of a pet. She volunteered for Hospice and with the public school system in Greensboro after her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Hill (May) and Davis Hill (Lelia), and her sisters, Janie Ripley (Robert) and Delena Culbreth (Pittman). She leaves behind her nieces, Patricia Ford, Joyce Pendergrass (Ron), Sandy Shoemaker (Tommy), and Janet McGinnis (Michael), and her nephews, Charles Hill, Lonnie Hill, Jr. (Carroll), James Hill (Lina), Michael Hill (Kaye), Thomas Hill (Sherry), Mark Culbreth (Gina) and Reed Ripley and a host of great nieces and nephews, friends, and wonderful caregivers at Friends Homes West.



Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will not be held at this time. Memorials may be sent to Friends Homes West, 6100 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.



