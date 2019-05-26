Services Visitation 10:00 AM Hall-Wynne Funeral Chapel Funeral 11:00 AM Hall-Wynne Funeral Chapel Doris Hux

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris Sherron Hux



May 2, 1931 - May 23, 2019



Durham



Doris Sherron Hux, age, 88, died on May 23, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born on May 2, 1931 to the late Ennis and Hettie Sherron.



Doris was a member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church, a member of Southgate Chapter #177OES and joined in 1978; a member of the Bethesda Baptist Church Primetimers, a member of the Happy Wanderers at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, and a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and Secretary at Robbins Road Christian Church. She worked for the VA Medical Center for over 30 years where she later retired. Even though she didn't have children of her own, she enjoyed being an aunt to so many nieces and nephews.



Doris is survived by her nephews, Mike Sherron (Beth), Steve Sherron (Gail) and Mark Sherron; niece, Myra Morris (David); great-nephew, Shawn Morris (Leslie); great-nieces, Michele Wade (Danny), Melissa Sherron, Monica Dodson (Keith), Megan Mitchell, Danielle Wallace (Diavio) and Meredith Sherron; great, great-nephews, Chase Wilson, Michael Mitchell, Gavin Wallace and Owen Wallace; great, great-nieces, Brittany Carden, McKenna Dodson, Bethany Dodson, Kinley Dodson, Emily Mitchell Poe, Lily Mitchell and Laney Wallace; three great, great, great-nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Susan Sherron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hux; brothers, Robert, Norwood, and Hoover Sherron; sisters-in-laws, Jackie Sherron, Sybil Sherron, and Twyla Sherron Thompson and great, great niece, Molly Doris Mitchell.



A funeral will be held in her honor at Hall-Wynne Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11AM with a visitation at 10AM. Interment will occur after the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home Care for Children, https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/mhco and/or Duke Homecare & Hospice, making checks payable to Alumni & Development Records (ADR) and send to Duke University, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708-0581



The Hux family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries. Published in HeraldSun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries