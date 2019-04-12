|
|
Doris Lee Brown
Hillsborough
Doris Lee Brown, 83 died Monday, April 8, 2019, in UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC.She was Born Tuesday, August 27, 1935 to Clarence and Elizabeth Reeves Walker both deceased.
The Funeral will be conducted 2:00PM, Saturday in Warrens Chapel Baptist Church With burial in the church cemetery. Family visitation one hour before the funeral in the church.
Surviving her husband, Rev. James Brown, sons, James Brown Jr.(Terry) and Anthony Brown , daughters, Alice Wells (Lionel), Laverne Riggsbee (Clarence), sisters, Betty Beasley (Bill) , Willie Faye Yarborough (Clarence) and Beanie Reeves (Lawrence) 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. A host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing Friday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
Condolences acceptable on Chavis-Parker Facebook.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 12, 2019