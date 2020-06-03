Doris Tilley Blalock
Durham
Doris Tilley Blalock, 95, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Carver Living Center. She was born in Bahama, the daughter of the late Percy George Tilley and Julia Andrews Tilley. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, John Thomas Blalock, Jr.; sisters, Inez Gray, Thelma Raynor, Margaret Kirkland, Mandy Luxton, Kate Mangum and Elizabeth Blackard; brothers, Thadis Tilley, Hubert Tilley, Robert Tilley, Preston Tilley and P.G. Tilley.
Mrs. Blalock retired from Holt Elementary School as a Reading Specialist where she spent many years helping children learn how to read.
Mrs. Blalock was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and enjoyed volunteering at the church. Mrs. Blalock was also a member of the Bahama Women's Club through which she made many friends and helped to serve the Bahama community.
Mrs. Blalock is survived by her daughters, Donna Blalock Wall and Pamela Blalock Moore (Clay); grandchildren, Heather Hutchison (Amiri), Ginger Neff (Christian), Lauren Moore and Lesley Moore; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Thomas, Madelyn Eloise and Ezra.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6th at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with Dr. William Simpson officiating.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church: 1605 Bahama Rd., Bahama, NC 27503.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.