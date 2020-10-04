1/1
Doris Virginia Byrd
1930 - 2020
Doris Virginia Helms Byrd

Martinsville, VA

Doris Virginia Helms Byrd, 89, of Martinsville, VA passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at King's Grant. She was born August 8, 1930 in Charlotte, NC to the late Mabel Ayers Helms and Eustace Clyde Helms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Barlett Byrd. Doris was a graduate of Greensboro College with a degree in Music (Violin).

She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Byrd Thomasson (Timothy) of Woodford, VA and Cynthia Harris Byrd of Hillsborough, NC; grandchildren, Timothy Thomasson (Amanda) of Fredericksburg, VA, Matt Thomasson (Kate) of Ellicott City, MD, Michael Thomasson of Fredericksburg, VA, and Deanna Thomasson of Arlington, VA; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Thomasson, Michaela Thomasson, Harris Thomasson, Liam Thomasson, and Isaac Thomasson. Also surviving are nieces, Tina Sumner of Summerfield, NC and Marion Katalinic of Greenville, SC; and nephews, Carlton Byrd of Richmond, VA and Donald Helms of Wilmington, NC.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville Columbarium.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Byrd family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville Columbarium (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA 24115
(276) 638-2778
