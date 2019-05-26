Dorita Louise Beh

1923 - 2019



Chapel Hill



Dorita Louise Beh, 95, died peacefully on May16, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC surrounded by her family.



Born in Iquique, Chile on June 11, 1923, she was the daughter of John T. Kirby, an executive at W R Grace, and Luisa Pye. The family later moved to Lima, Peru where they lived until coming to the United States in the 1930s to New York and Kings Point, Long Island.



Dorita attended Manhattanville College as a music major and married Kenneth Francis Beh, a Naval Lieutenant at the time in 1945. The couple met through her brothers who all attended Notre Dame University. Kenneth passed away in 1990.



While raising her seven children in Plandome, NY, she worked as a Spanish language teacher and court translator/interpreter in Nassau County Supreme Court.



She is survived by a brother, C. John Kirby of San Francisco and by her children Dorita Beh-Eger, Antonia Beh, Cornelia Beh, Patricia Beh Werblin, Peter Beh and Tessa McLaughlin, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her son John Kenneth died in 1978.



Exuberant and warm-hearted, Dorita was loved and admired by her many friends and acquaintances. She was an avid tennis player, music lover and artist. She had an innate sense of beauty and aesthetics, wrote poetry, played piano and provided piano accompaniment for dance classes.



Her sparkling personality, style and humor enlivened any gathering.



Her sparkling personality, style and humor enlivened any gathering.

She touched many lives in the course of her long, loving and colorful life. She is missed by us all.