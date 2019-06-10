Dorothy "Dot" Dewar Adams



May 7, 1927 - June 8, 2019



Durham



Dorothy "Dot" Dewar Adams, age 92, died at her home on June 8, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1927 to the late Jasper and Hazel Adams.



Dot was a was a member of Lowes Grove Baptist Church and was also an Iron Duke. She was inducted into the North Carolina Softball Hall of Fame. In her free time, she loved to travel and spend time at her home in Kure Beach with family and friends.



Dot is survived by her nephews, Neil Adams of Charlotte, Mike Adams of Jacksonville, FL, Kris Adams of Raleigh, Rodney Dixon of Durham, Don Adams of Morrisville, Kirk Adams of Durham, Greg Ertell of Washington, NC, Dean Dixon of Durham and Dale Dixon of Durham; her nieces, Beverly Jean Adams DeMao of Hillsborough, Jackie Brown of Durham, Janet Behe of Durham, Susan Brown of Durham, Phyliss Hunsuckle of Durham, Lisa Wood of Durham and Christy Seagars of Durham; her brothers, Marvin and Felton Adams of Durham and sisters, Joan Dixon and Nancy Wood of Durham. Dot was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.



A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lowes Grove Baptist Church, Durham NC, with Rev. Woodrow Wilson Freeze III officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 between 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC.



Published in HeraldSun on June 10, 2019