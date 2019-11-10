|
|
Ms. Dorothy Novella Alston-Vanhook
November 26, 1925 - November 2, 2019
Durham
Ms. Dorothy N. Alston-Vanhook, 93, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. The family will celebrate her life, love and legacy at 2:00pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Hwy 55. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1:30pm-2:00pm. She is survived by her son, Thomas Vanhook, Jr. and granddaughter, Dr. Tounya L. Wright. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 10, 2019