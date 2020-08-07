1/1
Dorothy Cain
1926 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Angelo Cain

July 13, 1926 ~ August 2, 2020

Durham

Dorothy "Dot" Angelo Cain, 94, died on Sunday, August 2 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham, NC after an extended period of declining health.

She was born on July 13, 1926 in Winston-Salem, NC to Michael Anthony Angelo and Rosa Michel Angelo. She graduated from Reynolds High School in 1944 and Sacred Heart College in 1946. She worked as a Medical Technologist in West Palm Beach, FL; Winston-Salem, NC; Roanoke, VA; and at Martinsville (VA) Memorial Hospital for over 20 years until retirement in 1987.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Carroll Cain, Jr; son, Stephen Michel Cain; her parents; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Angelo Daye, Frances Angelo Daye, and Peggy Angelo Dyer; and brothers, Thomas V. Angelo and Michael A. Angelo, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Charles Cain (Diane); daughters, Patricia Cain Cheney (Brad) and Mary Cain Bongiorni (Dennis); sister, Mildred Angelo Lasecki; grandchildren, Michele Bongiorni Orellana (Jason) and Andrea Bongiorni Swift (Adam); and great grandchildren, Luca Swift, Lina Swift, Nico Swift, Oliver Orellana and Sebastian Orellana.

She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Martinsville, VA and volunteered with Reach Out Ministries for many years. Faith, family and gardening were things that she loved in life. A funeral mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, NC on Monday, August 10th at 11:A.M. with burial following at Forsyth Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce Street Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences may be made through salemfh.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
