Dorothy Davis Riley
Durham
Ms. Dorothy Davis Riley, 86, passed away at her home March 11, 2019.
Ms. Riley was born December 9, 1932 to John and Lula Davis. Dorothy retired after 36 and a half years at Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Ms. Riley is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lula Davis; son, Marshall Kent Riley; granddaughter, Allison Renea Riley Wallace.
Ms. Riley is survived by her son, Allen Riley; great-grandchildren, Ashley Michelle Wallace, and Kaylee Nicole Wallace.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at South Granville Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Reverend Al Thomas. Family will receive guest at other times at the home.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Duke Homecare and Hospice at 710 W. Main St. Ste. 200 Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
