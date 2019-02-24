Dorothy "Dot" Efland



Efland



Dorothy "Dot" May Efland, 85, born July 27, 1933 to Jack and Lucille May in Graham, NC passed peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019.



She is survived by her seven children: Brenda Long (Edwin), Lucy Castle (Barry – deceased), Cindy Hale, Christie Martin-Gray (Marshall), William Efland, Jr. (Shelly), Michael Efland (Nancy), and Jaye Efland; her brother Carl "Jigger" May (Marguerite – deceased), sister Jean Lloyd (James) ; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William (Billy) Efland.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Efland Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon at the Efland Ruritan Club where lunch will be provided and an opportunity to share memories of Dot. Individuals are invited to attend either or both events.



The family would like to thank the staff of LiveWell Coker Hills and Duke Hospice for their dedicated and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Duke Hospice 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101 Durham, NC 27704, the Efland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 219, Efland, NC 27243, the www.heart.org/ or to offer a big smile and hug to someone today. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary