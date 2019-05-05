|
|
Dorothy Briggs Gaines
October 20, 1927 - April 30, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Dorothy Briggs Gaines, age 91, who passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, N.C. 27704.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her three daughters, Barbara Briggs Alexander, Sonia Briggs Wiggins (Frenchee) and Charlene Gaines Prince (Glen); one son, L. Larry Briggs (Beverly); twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Living Word Church, 314 Tate Avenue, Mebane, North Carolina 27302, at 12:00 noon, with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 5, 2019