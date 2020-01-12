|
Dorothy Goodnight
October 10, 1939 - January 5, 2020
Salisbury
Dorothy May Goodnight, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House with her children by her side.
The daughter of the late Michael D. May and Lonita Woodall Pope, Dottie was born in Durham, NC on October 10, 1939. She was educated in the Durham city schools, received her associate's degree from Sullins College in Bristol, VA and attended UNC-Chapel Hill.
Dottie married Cress Edwin Goodnight Jr. in 1965 beginning their 50-year marriage.
Throughout more than 50 years in Salisbury, Dottie was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder as well as a youth and adult Bible teacher for many years. She received the Life Membership Award for women of the church. Dottie also served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer for over 30 years.
Additionally, Dottie enjoyed the Peripatetic Book Club, golf, and especially her wonderful friends. The most important activity in Dottie's life was her family.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Eddie, and her sister Michael. Dottie is survived by her three children, Cress, Julie, and Will, their spouses, her nine precious grandchildren, and her special nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Randal V. Kirby on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in Lewis Hall.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury NC, 28144.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Goodnight family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 12, 2020