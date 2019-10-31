|
|
Dorothy Spicer Harward
May 17, 1929 - October 28, 2019
Durham
Dorothy Spicer Harward passed away on October 28, 2019, at the Pavilion in Croasdaile Village in Durham, NC. Dorothy (Dot) was born in Durham, NC, on May 17, 1929. Except for a few years in Richmond, VA, her family resided in Durham where she participated in Girl Scouts and graduated from Bragtown High School in 1947.
Dot graduated from Duke University in 1951 with an AB in Education. She began her teaching career at Bethesda Elementary and Carr Junior High, sharing her love of literature. Dot married James Edgar Harward Jr. on September 2, 1950, and celebrated 64 years of marriage together prior to his death. Dot took a hiatus from her career to become a stay at home mother to their three children, Beth, Scott, and David. In 1972 she resumed teaching at Oak Grove and Neal Jr. High School until she retired in 1991.
Dot was an avid reader and loved the written word. She wrote poems and found inspiration from great works of literature. She was a proud member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for teachers.
Dot grew up in the Northgate Presbyterian Church and became a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in 1955 where she served as the first female member of the Board of Deacons. She taught Sunday School, served as a member of the Women's Auxiliary, the church historian and sang in the choir. She enjoyed her bridge club group for over 60 years.
Dot was a compassionate and strong woman who was a friend to all, a devoted wife, a loving mother and instilled a love of learning in her children.
Dot is survived by her daughter Beth (Lewis) Bowling of Durham, son Scott (Ellen) Harward of Marietta, GA, son David Harward of Goodyear, AZ, sister Betty Jane Falk of White Mills, PA, three grandchildren, Kevin (Lara) Harward, Michael (Laura Beth) Harward, Philip Harward, 6 great-grandchildren, William, Hadley, Hazel and Grady Harward, Kate and Adelaide (Addy) Harward and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Edgar Harward Jr., her parents Burton Marye Spicer Sr. and Elsie Ewing Spicer, her siblings Barbara Spicer Silas and Burton Marye Spicer Jr., and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Fellers Harward.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Durham, NC. A reception will be held following the service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Croasdaile Village staff and the members of Pilgrim UCC for their care and loving support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 3011 Academy Rd., Durham, NC 27707.
The Harward family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 31, 2019