Dorothy Dobson Hayes
July 13, 1933 - July 17, 2019
Durham
Our heavenly Father called His daughter, Dorothy Dobson Hayes, home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Mrs. Hayes is survived by her two children, daughter, Doris Anita Hayes and son, Rudolph Douglas Hayes.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1102 Juniper Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Friday, July 26th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett- celebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 25, 2019