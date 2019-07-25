Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1102 Juniper Street
Durham, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church,
1102 Juniper Street
Durham, NC
Dorothy Hayes


1933 - 2019
Dorothy Hayes Obituary
Dorothy Dobson Hayes

July 13, 1933 - July 17, 2019

Durham

Our heavenly Father called His daughter, Dorothy Dobson Hayes, home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Mrs. Hayes is survived by her two children, daughter, Doris Anita Hayes and son, Rudolph Douglas Hayes.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1102 Juniper Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Friday, July 26th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett- celebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 25, 2019
