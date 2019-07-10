Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 View Map Dorothy Jacobs Walters Plucker

Dorothy Jacobs Walters Plucker, 88, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised on Kerley Rd. in Durham to the late Henry Griffin Jacobs and Cornelia Turner Jacobs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Plucker was also predeceased by her brothers, Percy Jacobs, Edgar Jacobs, Willie Jacobs, Henry Jacobs, Garland Jacobs, Harvey Jacobs; sisters, Ruby Bass, Margaret Gunter, Hazel Bridges, Thelma Lee, Gladys Strickland; and grandson, Jeff Cash.



Mrs, Plucker is survived by her husband of 45 years, Vince Plucker; daughters, Cathy Walters Crane of Raleigh (Ben), Brenda Walters Hallman of Burlington (Tim); son, Ronnie Walters of Durham (Teressa); stepdaughters, Lynn Draus of Raleigh (Carl), Gail Webb of Nashville, TN (Bob), Laurie Yeargan Mintz of Haw River (Mike); stepson, Carl Plucker of Timberlake (Kim); grandchildren, Kim Stotler Williams of Irmo, SC (Dennie), Mandy Walters Hiles of Hurdle Mills (Tim), Emily Walters of Hillsborough, Carrie Yeargan of Hillsborough, Jenny Yeargan of Haw River, Ryan Stotler of Texas, Colin and Graham Webb of Nashville TN, Stephen Clarke of Timberlake, Connor, Chris and Caleb Plucker of Timberlake; great-grandchildren; Nathan, Holly, April, Ashlyn, Colton, Nolan and Gavin; great-great granddaughter; Autumn; and many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Plucker retired from Sperry Rand; she was always creating something whether it was a craft, cooking food or playing music. She lived a long full life, she loved the Lord, her family and having a good time. She liked to paint, enjoyed singing and playing her mandolin and she made really good chicken salad. She had a good heart and enjoyed taking care of and helping people.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Dale Brooks, Pastor Joe Mullis and Pastor Greg Allison officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on July 10, 2019