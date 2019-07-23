Dorothy Louise Davis Frazier



Efland



Mrs. Dorothy Louise Davis Frazier, 79, went to be with Jesus on Friday, July 19, 2019. Her suffering is over and her body is a new creature in Christ. She was a native of Orange County, a lunch lady at Eastern Alamance High School and then went to work at Frazier's Garage, Inc. and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lillie Davis; brother, Charles Davis; sisters, Doris Davis Edwards and Coleen Odell.



She leaves behind her husband of 62 ½ years, Richard G. Frazier, sons, Richard Eddie Frazier(Cheryl), Phillip Steven Frazier, Randy Lee Frazier; grandchildren, Kristy Frazier Hardy(Ray), Sherrie Russ, Lindsay Buck, Richard Trent Frazier, Jesse Frazier(Kim); great grandchildren, Amber Louise Hardy, Cody Frazier, Hannah Frazier and Eli Frazier; sister, Lois Rogers; Special niece, Cheryl Howe.



A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Eastside Baptist Church by Pastor Chuck Perkins and Pastor Jay Odell. Burial will Follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at McClure Funeral Home in Mebane 6:00 – 8:00 PM Monday evening. The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses for the wonderful care she received through the years. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservice.net. Published in HeraldSun on July 23, 2019