Dorothy Massey Parsons
May 22, 1923 - September 26, 2020
Durham
My precious mother and best friend, Dorothy Marie Massey Parsons, passed away early Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was surrounded by none of her loving family. Mama was born to Sevada Barbee Massey and Willie Eugene Massey in Durham, North Carolina on May 22, 1923. She was the youngest of 14 children. At 97 she was the last of them all.
As a young woman, Mama was a buyer for Belk Department Stores travelling back and forth by train between Durham and New York City. Later she worked at Wright Machinery, also in Durham. She loved and married my wonderful stepfather F. Woodrow "Woody" Parsons and for many years she was his office manager and bookkeeper for their company, Woodrow Parsons Well Drilling in Madison, North Carolina.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Ann George Shaffner (Louis) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, her loving and much beloved grandson, David Massey Shaffner (aka "Top Pig") also of Rock Hill, as well as her dear nieces and nephews.
Mama was the quintessential Southern cook creating many family favorites such as her incredible Sunday green beans, fried chicken, potato salad, lemon meringue pie, coconut cake and, of course, her scrumptious banana pudding.
She always had dogs and cats and never failed to feed the birds and the other backyard volunteers: her precious raccoons and opossums. She truly loved Jesus and all His creations, and He obviously loved her, too. Mama could grow roots on a stone and her gardens always flourished.
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis. Mama was married to my father, William David George for twelve years. Rest in peace, Mama. I love you so much!
