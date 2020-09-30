1/
Dorothy Parsons
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Massey Parsons

May 22, 1923 - September 26, 2020

Durham

My precious mother and best friend, Dorothy Marie Massey Parsons, passed away early Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was surrounded by none of her loving family. Mama was born to Sevada Barbee Massey and Willie Eugene Massey in Durham, North Carolina on May 22, 1923. She was the youngest of 14 children. At 97 she was the last of them all.

As a young woman, Mama was a buyer for Belk Department Stores travelling back and forth by train between Durham and New York City. Later she worked at Wright Machinery, also in Durham. She loved and married my wonderful stepfather F. Woodrow "Woody" Parsons and for many years she was his office manager and bookkeeper for their company, Woodrow Parsons Well Drilling in Madison, North Carolina.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Ann George Shaffner (Louis) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, her loving and much beloved grandson, David Massey Shaffner (aka "Top Pig") also of Rock Hill, as well as her dear nieces and nephews.

Mama was the quintessential Southern cook creating many family favorites such as her incredible Sunday green beans, fried chicken, potato salad, lemon meringue pie, coconut cake and, of course, her scrumptious banana pudding.

She always had dogs and cats and never failed to feed the birds and the other backyard volunteers: her precious raccoons and opossums. She truly loved Jesus and all His creations, and He obviously loved her, too. Mama could grow roots on a stone and her gardens always flourished.

A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Mama was married to my father, William David George for twelve years. Rest in peace, Mama. I love you so much!

The Parsons Family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved