Dorothy Sue Beck



May 28, 1933 - July 22,2020



Hillsborough



Dorothy (Sue) Beck, 87, died in the early morning hours of July 22,2020 at Brookdale Memory Unit in Burlington, NC. She had many family and friend window visits in the weeks prior as well as numerous get well cards.



Sue was born in Greensboro, NC on May 28, 1933 to Harvey and Faye Apple. She was the second child of seven, five girls and two boys. Her family was always a Christian family sharing much love with anyone they encountered over the years. Many siblings passed before Sue: sister Sadie and husband Jack Coble, sister Shirley and husband Keith Hester and her brother Wayne Apple. Still living are sister Sonia and husband Glenn Smith, Sonny and wife Pat Apple, sister Sharon and husband Wayne MacIntyre. Mrs. Beck is survived by three children: Paul and wife Pat Beck of Hurdle Mills, Pamela and husband Robert Hall of Hillsborough, and John Kevin Beck of Durham. There are also eight grandchildren and numerous surviving great grandchildren which she loved without measure.



Sue received a one year business degree from Greensboro Community College right after high school and with that she worked many years as a bookkeeper. She ended her career as an office manager and bookkeeper for Ray Motor Company scanning over twenty years. She received numerous awards from Ford Motor Company for her continued work excellence.



In 1953 Sue Apple married the love of her life, John Lewis Beck, Jr. They were happily wed for 56 years until his death from Alzheimer's in 2009. Both John and Sue were dedicated Christians and members of First Baptist Church, Hillsborough since 1967 until her death. Sue and John were also, starting in the early years at First Baptist, members of a very special prayer group who became like their family away from family. John and Sue placed Christ first in their lives and then family. Many wonderful hours were spent at many, many immediate and extended family functions.



Due to COVID, Mrs. Beck's funeral will be a graveside service for family only. At a later date, church members and friends will be able to view the service on the Walker Funeral Home of Hillsborough's website.



