Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
Durham, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
Durham, NC
Dorothy Wentz


1926 - 2019
Dorothy Wentz Obituary
Dorothy Whaley Wentz

November 29, 1926 - August 21, 2019

Durham

Dorothy Mae Whaley Wentz, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Durham to the late Tecie Thompson Whaley and Maggie Esther Taylor Whaley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hampton Wentz, Sr., after 50 years of marriage and her four brothers, two sisters and all her in-laws.

Dot was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She graduated from Durham High School in 1945 and from Freewill Baptist Bible College in Nashville, TN. Dot retired from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. She loved her family and friends greatly and enjoyed crossword puzzles, gameshows, and tea parties.

Mrs. Wentz is survived by her daughter, Sondra Gayle Wentz, son, Joseph Hampton Wentz, Jr., granddogs, Winston, Cassie, Smidge, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Mark Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019
