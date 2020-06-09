Dorothy Griffis Womack
Emerald Isle
Dorothy Griffis Womack, 91 of Emerald Isle, died at her residence on Sunday, June 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dorothy resided in Durham, NC for 60 years prior to moving to Emerald Isle five years ago. Dorothy served as a Church Treasurer, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and choir member at Angier Avenue Baptist Church in Durham. She enjoyed cooking, gospel music, writing poetry, as well as being a talented seamstress. But her main love was her family. While residing in Emerald Isle she became a member of Swansboro Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, because of Dorothy's love of children, the family request that any contributions be made to your favorite charity for children.
Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro has been entrusted to handle the arrangements for Mrs. Womack.
Published in Herald Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.