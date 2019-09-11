|
|
Dorris Fay Taylor Rodenhizer
Durham
Dorris Fay Taylor Rodenhizer, 91, passed away on September 9, 2019 at home in Durham, NC. She was born in McDowell County, NC to the late Charlie Marvin Taylor and Para Pace Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Harry Edwin Rodenhizer, Jr.; her twin brother, Morris Ray Taylor, five brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Rodenhizer is survived by her children, Para L. Rodenhizer Drake (Wilfred), Harry E. Rodenhizer III, Shelia Rodenhizer Black (Mark), Faye Rodenhizer Hill (Eric), nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister, Jessie Holleman, and sister-in-law Charlotte Crabtree Taylor.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 13th, 6-8 pm at Clements Funeral Home in Durham; The memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 2 pm at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 West Chapel Hill St. followed by inurnment at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Carol Gregg will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Capital Campaign Fund of Duke Memorial UMC, Trinity Park Foundation, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), or Durham Rescue Mission.
A full obituary detailing her contributions to the Durham community may be found along with the opportunity to offer online condolences through Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., www.clementsfuneralservice.com in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 11, 2019