Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Duke Memorial United Methodist Church
504 West Chapel Hill St.
View Map

Dorris Fay Taylor Rodenhizer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorris Fay Taylor Rodenhizer Obituary
Dorris Fay Taylor Rodenhizer

Durham

Dorris Fay Taylor Rodenhizer, 91, passed away on September 9, 2019 at home in Durham, NC. She was born in McDowell County, NC to the late Charlie Marvin Taylor and Para Pace Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Harry Edwin Rodenhizer, Jr.; her twin brother, Morris Ray Taylor, five brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Rodenhizer is survived by her children, Para L. Rodenhizer Drake (Wilfred), Harry E. Rodenhizer III, Shelia Rodenhizer Black (Mark), Faye Rodenhizer Hill (Eric), nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister, Jessie Holleman, and sister-in-law Charlotte Crabtree Taylor.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 13th, 6-8 pm at Clements Funeral Home in Durham; The memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 2 pm at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 West Chapel Hill St. followed by inurnment at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Carol Gregg will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Capital Campaign Fund of Duke Memorial UMC, Trinity Park Foundation, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), or Durham Rescue Mission.

A full obituary detailing her contributions to the Durham community may be found along with the opportunity to offer online condolences through Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., www.clementsfuneralservice.com in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now