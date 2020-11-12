1/1
Douglas M. Brown
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Douglas MacAuthur Brown

September 23, 1942 - November 7, 2020

Durham

The passing of Mr. Douglas MacAuthur Brown, age 78, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Duke Regional Hospital, is being announced by his two daughters, Aldena Brown Richardson and Stefanie Brown.

Douglas MacAuthur Brown was born on September 23, 1942, to the late Sylvester Brown, Sr. and Blonnie Brown.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Lois M. Brown; and son, Alfonza Brown.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Aldena Brown Richardson (Jesse) of Washington, DC and Stefanie Brown of Durham, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters, Ruth Howard, Jessie Nichols, Peggy Ellison and Patricia Taborn all of Durham, North Carolina; three brothers, Alvester Brown of Bowie, Maryland, Willie Brown and Sylvester Brown both of Durham, North Carolina; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1415 Holloway Street, Durham, North Carolina 27703, with the viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 noon respectively.

Arrangements are under the care of Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett-celebration.com

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Douglas. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
