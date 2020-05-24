Douglas Wayne Ellis
Durham
Douglas Wayne Ellis, 79, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his Carver Living Center in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Thomas Leary Ellis and Gladys Knight Ellis. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellis was also predeceased by his brothers, Thomas J. Ellis, Frank D. Ellis, Walter C. Ellis, William Ellis; and sister, Doris Clayton.
Mr. Ellis was a member of Braggtown Baptist Church. He had a passion for small engines and collecting guns. He was a retired electrician.
Mr. Ellis is survived by his wife, Georgia Walker Ellis; daughters, Tracy E. Hobbs (Donnie Jr), Dawn E Tilley (Stan), son, Charles W. Ellis (Vonda); grandchildren, Nichole Clark, Kristy Frazier, Douglas Frazier (Leticia), Casey Ellis and girlfriend Brittany McClure, Kristen Ellis, Amos Tilley (Jenna); Savannah Tilley and fiancé Michael Williams; and 8 great-grandchildren, Brianna Tilley, Joseph Tilley, Cassie Wilkins, Hannah Wilkins, Grace Separk, Lily Separk, Ryah Frazier and Emma Williams.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Wheeler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association: PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Durham
Douglas Wayne Ellis, 79, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his Carver Living Center in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Thomas Leary Ellis and Gladys Knight Ellis. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellis was also predeceased by his brothers, Thomas J. Ellis, Frank D. Ellis, Walter C. Ellis, William Ellis; and sister, Doris Clayton.
Mr. Ellis was a member of Braggtown Baptist Church. He had a passion for small engines and collecting guns. He was a retired electrician.
Mr. Ellis is survived by his wife, Georgia Walker Ellis; daughters, Tracy E. Hobbs (Donnie Jr), Dawn E Tilley (Stan), son, Charles W. Ellis (Vonda); grandchildren, Nichole Clark, Kristy Frazier, Douglas Frazier (Leticia), Casey Ellis and girlfriend Brittany McClure, Kristen Ellis, Amos Tilley (Jenna); Savannah Tilley and fiancé Michael Williams; and 8 great-grandchildren, Brianna Tilley, Joseph Tilley, Cassie Wilkins, Hannah Wilkins, Grace Separk, Lily Separk, Ryah Frazier and Emma Williams.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Wheeler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association: PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 24, 2020.