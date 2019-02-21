Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church

Dovie Lee Allen

Dovie Lee Allen Obituary
Dovie Lee Allen

Mebane

Dovie Lee Allen died February 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ira and Mattie Sneed Pettiford.

Funeral-Saturday at 2:00 PM in Union Grove Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in New Hope Person Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors are daughter, Dorothy Vanhooke (James); son, J. C. Allen (Loretta); sister, Vergie Cooper; grandchildren, Kimbery Vanhook and Daryl Allen.

Public viewing-Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019
