Dovie Lee Allen
Mebane
Dovie Lee Allen died February 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ira and Mattie Sneed Pettiford.
Funeral-Saturday at 2:00 PM in Union Grove Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in New Hope Person Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors are daughter, Dorothy Vanhooke (James); son, J. C. Allen (Loretta); sister, Vergie Cooper; grandchildren, Kimbery Vanhook and Daryl Allen.
Public viewing-Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019