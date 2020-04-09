|
Duane Cotton
February 17, 1953 - April 07, 2020
Clayton, NC
Duane V. Cotton, 67, was born on February 17, 1953 and died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Center in Raleigh, NC following an illness. Born and raised in North Carolina, he lived his earlier life in Durham, NC and later resided in Clayton, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nancy Hardee-Cotton; a daughter Paula (Antwaine) Crawford, two sisters Samantha Boyd and Lavonda Bullock, brother Keith Cotton all of Durham, NC, a special nephew/brother Rolando Cotton, three grandchildren, sister-in-law Teresa (Michael) Hardee Boone, brother-in-law Anthony (Kim) Hardee and numerous nieces, nephews and other close relatives and friends. He is preceded by another sister Sheila Young and his loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Edna Cotton.
After attending Durham High School), he attended Durham Technical Community College and obtained an Associate degree in Nursing. He worked most of his career as a LPN at Duke Hospital for over 30 years. He devoted most of his energy to working and taking care of his wife Nancy and family.
Services will be provided by Burthey Funeral Home in Durham. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current climate and mandates imposed by the State and Federal government around the coronavirus pandemic.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 9, 2020