Dwight Kennedy Stone



Durham



Dwight Kennedy Stone, 83, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Coy Franklin Stone and Oleta West Stone. Mr. Stone was predeceased by his wife, Thelma, brothers, Ted Stone and Donald Stone.



Mr. Stone was a graduate of Durham High School as well as a graduate of Croft Business College in Durham, and also served in the United States Army. He was an accountant until he retired. Mr. Stone attended Rose of Sharon Baptist Church.



He is survived by his son, Jeff Stone; grandchildren, Danielle Stone and Gavin Stone; and a great-grandchild, Michelle Stone.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Clements Funeral Home, Durham, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, in honor of his wife Thelma.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, in honor of his wife Thelma.